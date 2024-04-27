Celtics’ Luke Kornet cleared to play in Game 3 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics will enter their Game 3 matchup against the Miami Heat at full strength. Luke Kornet has been cleared to participate in the game should Joe Mazzulla decide to insert him into the rotation. He has missed the past two games due to a calf injury. Kornet, 28, has been an important part of the Celtics’ rotation this season.

Operating as the third-string big man, Kornet has made 63 appearances for Mazzulla’s roster, averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 70% from the field. He has also been an integral part of Mazzulla’s offensive system due to his ability to set solid screens and slip to the basket while offering short-roll creation.

Kornet’s return will give the Celtics some additional size against the Heat. Miami, on the other hand, will be missing four rotation players, leaving them incredibly short-handed against arguably the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Luke Kornet ruled out of Celtics playoff opener vs. Miami https://t.co/6P3kVzHMHB pic.twitter.com/UWdahKntfM — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) April 20, 2024

After missing the opening two games, it will be interesting to see if Mazzulla tweaks his playoff rotation to find some minutes for the veteran big man.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire