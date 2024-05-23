How the Boston Celtics escaped with a Game 1 win vs. the Indiana Pacers

The Boston Celtics very nearly saw the team go down 0-1 to start of their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series against the Indiana Pacers on their own home court of TD Garden this past Tuesday (May 21) night. But a clutch make from somehow not All-NBA Celtics forward Jaylen Brown from beyond the arc to push the game to overtime.

There, Boston won it 133-128, but there were a number of concerns raised, from the lack of a margin of error in this series to concerns about the frontcourt rotation. The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, took a closer look after the victory.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire