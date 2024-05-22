Watch: Jaylen Brown forces OT in Game 1 of the East finals

The Boston Celtics grabbed a 133-128 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night, moving to 1-0 to open the Eastern Conference finals. But this victory was far from easy for Boston.

The Celtics were down in the final moments of the fourth quarter as the Pacers offense continued to generate buckets. Down 3 points with one a few seconds remaining, All-Star Jaylen Brown forced a turnover with 8 seconds left in the game to earn Boston a possession down 3 points underneath the Pacers basket. The ensuing play saw Brown take and make a corner 3-pointer to tie the game and force overtime. From there the Celtics took care of business, securing a 133-128 win.

Check out the improbable shot from Brown courtesy of Bleacher Report’s YouTube page.

