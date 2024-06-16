U.S. Open final round live updates, leaderboard: Bryson DeChambeau holds dominant lead entering Sunday at Pinehurst

Bryson DeChambeau, a sudden fan favorite, is hunting for his second major title on Sunday in North Carolina

Bryson DeChambeau, who has suddenly turned himself into a fan favorite, is in a prime position to pick up his second major championship title on Sunday afternoon.

DeChambeau, after a dominant outing on Saturday, enters the final round at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina with a three-shot lead over the field. He carded a 3-under 67 on Saturday, and nearly matched the low round of the day, to nearly run away with the U.S. Open.

Though he’s starting the final round with a clear advantage, there are plenty of others still within striking distance. Matthieu Pavon will be off in the final group with DeChambeau after he got to 4-under on the week. Both Rory McIlroy — who is still searching for a major championship title after a near-decade drought — and Patrick Cantlay are at 4-under, too.

The way Pinehurst has been playing so far, it’s still very much anybody’s tournament to win.

