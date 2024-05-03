The Boston Celtics’ defense tortured the Miami Heat in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series. Gone were the days of a Heat zone giving the Celtics fits, replaced instead by a hybrid approach from Boston that seemed to give Miami similar problems this time around.

And compared to prior series going 6 or even 7 games, that the Celtics got it done in a gentleman’s sweep of a mere 5 games tells you everything you need to know about how ultimately effective it really was. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the team’s defense vs. Miami on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip below to hear what they had to say!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire