Celtics Lab 255: Boston cancels Heat culture to advance to East semis to face Magic or Cavs

The Boston Celtics got their revenge against the Miami Heat for sending them fishing in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, instead kicking off the Heat’s postseason with a Game 5 win over Miami in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series.

The 118-84 blowout was a fitting end for longtime Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman’s 43-year career, and now Boston waits for star center Kristaps Porzingis to heal up and for a winner to emerge from the Cleveland Cavaliers – Orlando Magic series. The Celtics will face the winner perhaps as soon as next Sunday (May 5). What do we need to reflect on from this series, and what else is coming down the pike?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast got together postgame to get us up to speed with all things Boston and postseason.





We also give Celtics president Brad Stevens his flowers for a well-earned Executive of the Year award.





