Bob Baffert-trained horses could run in 2024 Kentucky Derby if new lawsuit is successful

A lawsuit filed by a thoroughbred owner Wednesday in Louisville seeks a temporary injunction that would allow Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert to enter horses in next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Amr Zedan, one of Baffert’s top clients, filed a civil lawsuit in Jefferson County that would allow Zedan horses and others trained by Baffert to run in the May 4 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The Los Angeles Times was the first to report the lawsuit.

Baffert is not a party to the lawsuit. He was not immediately available for comment.

A hearing in Zedan Racing Stables Inc. vs. Churchill Downs Inc. is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday with Judge Jennifer Bryant Wilcox.

Zedan owns Muth, who won Saturday’s Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park. Because Baffert is suspended at Churchill Downs through the end of this year, his horses are not allowed to accumulate qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby. Muth’s victory in the Arkansas Derby would have been worth 100 points, virtually assuring a spot in the Kentucky Derby if not for Baffert’s suspension.

Baffert also is expected to have at least two horses entered in Saturday’s Santa Anita Derby, another qualifying race toward the Kentucky Derby.

Zedan also owned Medina Spirit, the horse at the center of Baffert’s suspension.

Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby but was disqualified after failing a post-race drug test.

In January, after 2 ½ years of litigation, Baffert announced he had instructed his attorneys to dismiss the appeal related to Medina Spirit’s disqualification.

Following Medina Spirit’s post-race drug positive, Churchill Downs immediately suspended Baffert and declared runner-up Mandaloun the winner of the 2021 Derby. Baffert initially was suspended two years, but Churchill Downs announced in July 2023 the suspension would be continued through 2024.

“A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct,” Churchill Downs said in announcing the extension of the suspension. “Mr. Baffert will remain suspended from entering horses at all racetracks owned by CDI through 2024. After such time, we will re-evaluate his status.”

Baffert, 71, has won the Kentucky Derby six times, tied with Ben Jones for the most by any trainer.

The lawsuit claims Zedan bought horses in 2022 — including Muth — with the idea they could run in the 2024 Kentucky Derby because Baffert’s original suspension would be over by then.

"CDI had no legal right to extend its suspension of Baffert," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also claims that since June 2021 Baffert has raced 669 horses without a violation, including 55 owned by Zedan.

The suit accuses Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated, of “pursuing a crazed vendetta at the expense of letting fair, healthy competition run its course. Among the losers are CDI itself and its own shareholders, who should be welcoming, not banning, the best and fastest horses that have qualified for this year’s race.”

A Churchill Downs spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

