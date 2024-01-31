Bob Baffert horses won't be moved to other trainers in attempt to make 2024 Kentucky Derby

Banned from Churchill Downs since 2021, Bob Baffert announced his top 3-year-olds will not be transferred to other trainers in an attempt to get them eligible for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs rules required horses trained by a suspended trainer to be moved to another trainer by Jan. 29 in order to gain qualifying points toward the May 4 Kentucky Derby.

“Nobody is going to transfer their horses,” Baffert told the Los Angeles Times. “I just remain focused on training my horses and competing in the big races.”

The Hall of Fame trainer has won the Kentucky Derby six times and appeared to have a record-breaking seventh victory in 2021 when Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first.

But a failed drug test led to Medina Spirit’s disqualification, and Churchill Downs banned Baffert from entering horses at the track for two years. Last July, Churchill Downs announced an extension of that ban through 2024.

In 2022 and 2023, Baffert horses were transferred to other trainers in an attempt to get them eligible for the Kentucky Derby. Three of them — all trained by Tim Yakteen — ended up in the Run for the Roses, Taiba and Messier in 2022 and Reincarnate in 2023.

Baffert announced last week he was giving up his 2 1/2-year legal battle regarding the Medina Spirit disqualification. Medina Spirit was owned by Amr Zedan.

“Zedan Racing owner, Amr Zedan, and I have decided that it is best to positively focus on the present and future that our great sport offers,” Baffert wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We thank the (Kentucky Horse Racing Commission) and Churchill Downs for listening and considering our point of view and we are grateful for the changes and clarity that (the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority) brings to our sport.”

The decision not to transfer horses to other trainers this year was seen as a sign of support for Baffert by the owners who employ him.

Zedan told the Daily Racing Form he was standing behind Baffert and doing the right thing for his horses.

“Horses have a routine and an environment and we wouldn’t want to disrupt their routine and move them from one stable to another stable,” Zedan said. “It’s not good for the horse.”

As usual, Baffert has a bevy of talented 3-year-olds, including two who had ranked among the top horses in the Derby futures market in Las Vegas.

Nysos, a son of Nyquist, was 2 for 2 last year and won the Grade 3 Bob Hope Stakes at Del Mar. Muth, a son of Good Magic, is 3-2-0 in five career starts and most recently won the Grade 2 San Vicente on Jan. 6 at Santa Anita Park. Muth is owned by Zedan.

Nysos is entered in Saturday’s Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis at Santa Anita Park. Muth is being pointed to the Grade 2 Rebel on Feb. 24 at Oaklawn Park.

