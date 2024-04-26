Big Ten Network says Rutgers football has momentum ahead of Saturday’s spring game

Rutgers football appears to have generated some real buzz around the Big Ten, following last season’s bowl win and winning record. And according to the Big Ten Network, Rutgers could be ready to take the next step in their rebuild.

And ahead of Saturday’s annual spring game, Rutgers football has the Big Ten Network optimistic about what 2024 might look like for the Scarlet Knights. Analyst Jake Butt, in talking with host Rick Pizzo, sees plenty of upward trajectory for Rutgers football.

Last year, Rutgers finished the 2023 season 7-6 and with a win over Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The winning record and bowl win were the first that Rutgers has achieved since 2014.

In taking a significant step forward in their rebuild, Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano clearly have caught attention throughout the rest of the Big Ten. Butt, a former tight end at Michigan, said that Rutgers is a team to watch heading towards the fall.

“They might have the largest momentum going into the Big Ten, into this season for everything you just mentioned in really,” Butt said on the Big Ten Network this week. “They scared Ohio State – they were in that game last year! There was self-inflicted they could have easily won that game. They were in the game at Michigan before Mike Sainristil intercepted and went Four a touchdown) on the fourth down. play. “So Schiano has taken this program and slowly built out the identity of who he wants this to be, which is: Let’s have a run first physical offense and let’s play great defense and you look at the contents of spring ball and say the pieces are in play for them to do that.”

Rutgers returns most of their pieces on both sides of the ball, giving them what arguably might be the most experienced roster in the Big Ten.

They key for Rutgers will be quarterback play, something that Butt and Pizzo touch on in their segment.

