Watch: Greg Schiano lifts the Pinstripe Bowl trophy

BRONX, N.Y. — It took a couple of tries to get the grip right, but Greg Schiano did not give up. The Rutgers football head coach, after some steadying of the clunky trophy, was able to lift the hardware and celebrate his team’s win in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The moment, humorous certainly, is almost fitting for Rutgers. Schiano needed a few moments to get the grip right on the trophy but eventually hoisted it over his head. He chopped the moment, if you will.

And for Rutgers, down 17-14 at the midpoint of the third quarter against Miami, they too needed to find their grip. But once they did, they rattled off 17 points for what would become a 31-24 win over Miami.

Rutgers, once they took the lead in the fourth quarter, did exactly what Schiano did with that trophy. They each found a grip and never let go.

For the Scarlet Knights, it was their first bowl win since 2014. It is also their first winning season during that same nine-year stretch.

Rutgers finishes the season 7-6 (3-5 Big Ten). The Big Ten is off to a 3-0 start during bowl season.

