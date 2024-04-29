‘Better than gold’ Mike Perry wants to settle trash talk with Darren Till inside BKFC ring

BKFC’s “King of Violence” Mike Perry has yet to find his match in bareknuckle competition and certainly wants to find it.

Perry (5-0 BKFC) finished Thiago Alves in the first round of the KnuckleMania 4 main event in Los Angeles, sending the former BKFC champ and fellow UFC veteran into retirement.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that I had tonight to face him, the ‘Pitbull,'” Perry told reporters at a post-fight news conference. “There was a time, if you look on YouTube, there was a fight that I had where they called me Mike ‘Pitbull’ Perry. That was only that one time. Of course, I respect Thiago, and I mean, he was a champion here, so it was an honor to fight against him.

“I tried to let him know I was coming for him. I tried to curse in his face, and get the antics going before the fight. I wasn’t sure, I thought he was focused and ready. I mean, he split me good, right? But I’m just ‘Platinum,’ and that is quite the conductor of energy.”

Alves (2-1 BKFC) won the 185-pound BKFC title in June 2021, but was stripped of the title when his contract expired the following year. Perry welcomed him back Saturday night, sending the 40-year-old into retirement with a quick knockout loss.

Going forward, “Platinum” Perry wants it all. During his post-fight interview in the ring, he mentioned a number of names and called for his shot at the title, which BKFC president David Feldman said it was something he deserved. Among those names was fellow UFC vet Darren Till, with whom Perry has been in multiple verbal exchanges.

“I think that fight is something a lot of people have wanted for a long time, including me and him, you know, he’s talking big sh*t,” Perry said. “He’s talking his sh*t, but he ain’t doing nothing. I’m talking sh*t and I’m out here doing it. So, get your ass – he say he’s in the gym or whatever and he’s working and he with, you know, Khamzat (Chimaev) is undefeated. But he’s over there in the MMA world chasing that gold.

“I’m better than gold. I am the gold over here, I’m above it. I’m ‘Platinum.'”

