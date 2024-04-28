BKFC KnuckleMania 4 results: Mike Perry makes quick work of Thiago Alves, goes ballistic afterward

LOS ANGELES – Thiago Alves was gone in 60 seconds because of one punch from the “King of Violence.”

On Saturday night, Mike Perry remained undefeated as a bareknuckle boxer after he landed a hard left hook that knocked down Alves in the first minute of their BKFC KnuckleMania 4 headliner. Alves couldn’t answer the 10-count, giving Perry the win by TKO.

The result was the latest triumph in what’s been a post-UFC career resurgence from Perry, who is now 5-0 in BKFC with wins over Julian Lane, Michael Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and now Alves.

“My easiest fight yet, just like I said it would be,” Perry said during his post-fight interview. “I’m the undisputed king of bareknuckle. I’m No. 1 pound-for-pound. F*ck anybody who thinks differently. I’m the king in this b*tch. Come and see me, bro. If you want the smoke, if you want the money, I want all the smoke and all the money. You can’t beat me. It’s my money. Give me the belt. Let’s go, David Feldman. … I’ve been screaming all night. I’ve been ready for this. It’s life long. Come and see me, bro. I’ll f*ck you up in here.”

Not surprisingly, Perry threw out a high-profile trio of names as potential next moves.

“… Darren Till, you fat f*cking b*tch. Get your ass over here, or I’ll come to the UK.,” Perry said. “Nate Diaz got a fight with Jorge Masvidal, some East Coast vs. West Coast sh*t. Throw the hands. I would’ve asked for a faceoff, but (Nate) would’ve told me to square off with myself, motherf*ckers. So shoutout to him, man. I ain’t a hater. We are all out here trying to make it. I’m f*cking fighting for every step I take.”

Darren Till, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal? Platinum wants alll the smoke!#KM4 on TrillerTV PPV pic.twitter.com/XCxfzBfREB — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) April 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie