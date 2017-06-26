Baseball-Highlights of Sunday's MLB games

June 25 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Major League Baseball games on Sunday.

Twins 4, Indians 0

Eddie Rosario had three hits, including a home run, and Ervin Santana pitched six scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

The Twins, who were swept by Cleveland in a four-game series in Minnesota last weekend, returned the favor this weekend in Cleveland. They shut out the Indians in two of the three games and outscored them 13-2.

Santana (10-4) gave up nine hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks. Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin (4-9) pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and a season-high three walks.

Reds 6, Nationals 2

Scooter Gennett went 4-for-5, including a homer, and drove in two runs, and Tucker Barnhart was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as Cincinnati beat first-place Washington, salvaging the finale of the three-game series and breaking a four-game skid.

Gennett was 8-for-13 in the series with three RBIs. It was the second four-hit game for Gennett in less than a month, as he had five hits (four home runs) on June 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds starter Scott Feldman (6-5) gave up two runs in seven innings as last-place Cincinnati won for just the second time in 15 games. Washington starter Tanner Roark (6-5) gave up nine hits and six runs in six innings.

Marlins 4, Cubs 2

Edinson Volquez maintained his perfect record against Chicago as Miami defeated the defending World Series champions.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo home run, his 20th long ball of the season, and Martin Prado added a two-run double to lead the Marlins, who split their four-game series against the Cubs. Volquez (4-8) is 8-0 with a 3.12 ERA against the Cubs in 13 career appearances.

Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery (1-4) allowed four hits, two walks, three runs (none earned) in six innings. Chicago scored its runs on two sacrifice flies -- by Anthony Rizzo in the fourth and Tommy La Stella in the fifth.

Rangers 7, Yankees 6

Adrian Beltre and Shin-Soo Choo homered in the first two innings as Texas took a seven-run lead and held on for the victory over New York.

Beltre hit a two-run homer and Choo added a three-run shot off Michael Pineda (7-4). Drew Robinson also homered as Texas won for the 11th time in 16 games.

Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer and Ronald Torreyes hit a solo homer for the Yankees. New York was unable to complete the comeback as Matt Bush ended his ninth save by striking out Sanchez with Aaron Judge on first base.

Brewers 7, Braves 0

Davies bounced back from his worst outing with one of his best, and the Milwaukee offense awoke from its slumber as the Brewers beat Atlanta.

Davies (8-4) allowed a career-high eight runs in his previous start, but he fired seven shutout innings against Atlanta to help the Brewers salvage one game in the three-game series. Davies scattered four hits and walked one batter, retired the last eight men he faced and silencing an Atlanta team that had scored 128 runs in June, the second most in the major leagues.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran (6-6) continued to struggle at home. He lasted only three innings and allowed seven runs and seven hits, two of them homers, and two walks. In nine starts at SunTrust Park, Teheran is 1-6 with a 7.58 ERA. He is 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA on road games.

Orioles 8, Rays 5

Baltimore rallied to tie the game in the eighth, then won it with three in the ninth to take a three-game series against Tampa Bay.

In a tie game in the ninth, Rays closer Alex Colome (1-3) gave up an RBI double to Joey Rickard, then after loading the bases with an intentional walk, he hit Jonathan Schoop to bring in a second run. Rickard scored on a sacrifice fly by Adam Jones.

The Rays had been 35-3 this season when leading after seven innings, and the Orioles had been 3-34 when trailing after seven. Tampa Bay starter Jake Odorizzi served up a homer in his 11th straight appearance, matching the franchise mark set by Wilson Alvarez (1998).

Angels 4, Red Sox 2

Los Angeles spoiled the Boston debut of Doug Fister.

Fister went six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts. He was recently waived by the Angels after three minor league outings, and the Red Sox claimed him on Friday.

