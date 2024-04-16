Advertisement

Arsenal v Bayern Munich: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

Here are the key facts and figures before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern Munich and Arsenal (20:00 BST kick-off).

  • Arsenal have lost their past three trips to Bayern Munich, with the past two ending 5-1 (November 2015 and February 2017).

  • The Gunners have only won one of their six away games against Bayern in the Champions League. That 2-0 victory came in the second leg of a last-16 tie in March 2013, but they were still eliminated on away goals.

  • Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to reach the semi-finals with a third team, having previously done so with both Paris St-Germain and Chelsea. The only manager to do so with more than three sides is Jose Mourinho (Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid).

  • Bayern's Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in 20 appearances against Arsenal, including one in the first leg last week. Only three players have scored in both legs of a Champions League knockout tie against the Gunners - Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2015-16 and Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben in 2016-17.

  • Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in eight goals in the Champions League this season (four goals, four assists) - the most ever by an English player in their debut season in the competition.

Listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra commentary of Bayern Munich v Arsenal at 20:00 on Wednesday

