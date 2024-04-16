Arsenal v Bayern Munich: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern Munich and Arsenal (20:00 BST kick-off).

Arsenal have lost their past three trips to Bayern Munich, with the past two ending 5-1 (November 2015 and February 2017).

The Gunners have only won one of their six away games against Bayern in the Champions League. That 2-0 victory came in the second leg of a last-16 tie in March 2013, but they were still eliminated on away goals.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to reach the semi-finals with a third team, having previously done so with both Paris St-Germain and Chelsea. The only manager to do so with more than three sides is Jose Mourinho (Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid).

Bayern's Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in 20 appearances against Arsenal, including one in the first leg last week. Only three players have scored in both legs of a Champions League knockout tie against the Gunners - Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2015-16 and Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben in 2016-17.