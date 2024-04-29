Andrew Carr, experienced Wake Forest forward, commits to Mark Pope and Kentucky basketball

LEXINGTON — New Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope added another experienced piece to his 2024-25 roster Monday.

Andrew Carr, who played at Wake Forest the past two seasons, committed to UK on Sunday.

"Excited to announce I am transferring to the University of Kentucky for my graduate season," Carr wrote Sunday night in a note posted to his personal account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "I know what it means to wear Kentucky across my chest and couldn’t be more ready to get to work!!"

In his two years with the Demon Deacons, Carr averaged 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

"Andrew Carr is the prototypical college and NBA power forward," Pope said in a statement Monday morning announcing Carr's addition. "He’s incredibly skilled and an elite level decision maker. He shoots the ball with terrific range and is a force inside shooting 66% on 2-point field goal attempts.

"Andrew understands what it means to wear this jersey and he understands the assignment and why he is coming to Lexington."

Last season, Carr started all 35 games for Wake Forest, averaging 13.5 points (on 52.6% shooting) and 6.8 rebounds per outing. He had seven double-doubles, including three in ACC play. He scored a career-high 31 points in a loss to Georgia in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Carr also started every game of the Demon Deacons' 2022-23 campaign, when they went 19-14. That season, he led the team in field goal percentage (49.4) on his way to averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Carr began his college career at Delaware, where he played two seasons.

During his time with the Fightin' Blue Hens, Carr appeared in 49 games (44 starts), posting averages of 9.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He landed on the Colonial Athletic Association's All-Tournament Team as a sophomore after recording a double-double (17 points and 12 boards) in the championship game against UNC Wilmington, which helped Delaware earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Carr has 64 double-figure scoring games as a collegian and tallied 11 double-doubles.

"He's been a captain of every team he's ever been associated with," Pope said. "He's a steadying force and a great leader who Kentucky fans are going to love."

Carr is the sixth player joining the Wildcats' 2024-25 roster. It's a group that includes 2024 signee Travis Perry (the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school history), former BYU commit Collin Chandler and transfers Lamont Butler (San Diego State), Otega Oweh (Oklahoma) and Amari Williams (Drexel).

