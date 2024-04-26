Lamont Butler, ex-San Diego State star guard, reportedly commits to Kentucky basketball

LEXINGTON — New Kentucky coach Mark Pope reportedly has added a player with national title experience to the Wildcats' 2024-25 roster.

Lamont Butler, a 6-foot-2 guard who spent the past four seasons at San Diego State, reportedly became the newest commit of the Pope era at UK. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio was the first to report the commitment Friday.

Butler, who appeared in 132 games (102 starts) for the Aztecs in four seasons, hit the biggest shot in program history: a game-winner against Florida Atlantic in the 2023 Final Four that sent SDSU to the national title game. He averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.5 minutes per game last season as San Diego State went 26-11 and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament, where its campaign ended at the hands of eventual national champion UConn for the second straight season.

With Butler now reportedly in the fold, Kentucky has four players on next season's roster, which also includes 2024 signee Travis Perry (the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school history), former BYU signee Collin Chandler and Amari Williams, a transfer forward from Drexel.

Lamont Butler highlights: Watch Kentucky basketball transfer portal commit

