Collin Chandler, who signed with BYU, to join Mark Pope and Kentucky basketball in 2024-25

LEXINGTON — A Utah native, Collin Chandler was originally set to play for Mark Pope next season at BYU. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard on Tuesday became the first commitment of the Pope era at Kentucky.

A member of the 2022 class, Pope has been away on a two-year mission, but now will enroll at UK for his freshman season. Per the 247Sports Composite, Chandler was a four-star prospect in the 2022 cycle, ranking No. 37 nationally and No. 6 at his position (combo/shooting guard). He was the No. 1 prospect in Utah in 2022, per the composite rankings.

A three-time first-team all-state honoree, Chandler was named the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Utah after averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Chandler announced his commitment to the Wildcats in a statement provided to 247Sports Tuesday morning.

"I am grateful for Cougar Nation in taking me in as family from day one and supporting me in a precious time of my life. I have been blessed to be able to experience such a passionate and loving fan base. I am especially grateful for Coach Pope and the mentorship and trust he has given me from the very beginning," Chandler told 247Sports. "The journey of chasing dreams is beautiful. Chasing my dreams and aspirations in the game of basketball has always brought me so much joy and fulfillment. The game means the world to me.

"I am grateful for Cougar Nation in taking me in as family from day one and supporting me in a precious time of my life. I have been blessed to be able to experience such a passionate and loving fan base. I am especially grateful for Coach Pope and the mentorship and trust he has given me from the very beginning.

"This journey has already taken me to places i could never have imagined. Growing up, my biggest dream was to play against the best players in the world. I am beyond grateful to be given the opportunity to do just that. Through the past couple of days, the path I had before envisioned has been blurred. After talking with my family and many prayers, this vision has become clearer than ever. I am humbled to get the opportunity to continue this journey at the University of Kentucky! Go Wildcats!"

Chandler is one of three commitments in Kentucky's 2024 recruiting class, joining four-star guard Travis Perry (the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school history, who signed with UK in November) and five-star guard Billy Richmond. Former members of the Wildcats' 2024 haul (five-star point guard Boogie Fland, five-star small forward Karter Knox, five-star center Jayden Quaintance and four-star center Somto Cyril) decommitted after coach John Calipari stepped down last week, ending his 15-year run at Kentucky. Calipari has since been hired as Arkansas' new coach.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Collin Chandler flips to Kentucky basketball, joining Mark Pope at UK