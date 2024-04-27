Otega Oweh joins Mark Pope and Kentucky basketball from Oklahoma via transfer portal

LEXINGTON — New Kentucky coach Mark Pope's newest addition comes from a new SEC school.

Otega Oweh, who spent the past two seasons at Oklahoma, committed to UK on Saturday. Oweh appeared in 32 games (28 starts) for the Sooners last season, averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assist per contest. He made 49.3% (136 for 276) of his shots, with 37.7% (20 of 53) aim on 3s. Oweh scored 10 or more points 19 times.

“Otega shot 37% from the 3-point line last year,” said Pope in a statement announcing the addition. “He’s elite at earning trips to the free-throw line and he brings a special physicality and intensity to the game. Otega spent his entire season last year picking up the point guard full court in the Big 12. His tenacity on the court is contagious and his humility off the court is going to endear himself to Big Blue Nation.”

Oweh is the fifth piece of the Wildcats' 2024-25 roster. It's a group that includes 2024 signee Travis Perry (the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school history), former BYU commit Collin Chandler, Amari Williams, a transfer forward from Drexel, and Lamont Butler, who was a star guard at San Diego State.

