Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer land commitment in 2025 four- star linebacker Jaedon Harmon

Four star class of 2025 linebacker Jaedon Harmon announced his commitment to Alabama football on Sunday, per On3.

Harmon, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker out of Rome High School in Rome, Georgia becomes the 10th addition to Kalen DeBoer's 2025 pledge class which is currently ranked at No. 7 in the nation per 247Sports Composite following Harmon’s announcement. He is the fourth linebacker in the Crimson Tide's 2025 class alongside Abduall Sanders Jr. (Santa Ana, CA), Luke Metz (Mill Creek, GA) and Darrell "Duke" Johnson (Eastman, GA) and the third player from Georgia.

Harmon chose the Crimson Tide over a total of 36 offers, including those from Ohio State, Clemson and Texas, amongst others. He is tabbed as the No. 45 prospect in Georgia in the 2025 class and the No. 23 linebacker per 247Sports Composite. Nationally, he is ranked at No. 177.

Harmon is the second player to commit to Alabama this weekend, following Lotzeir Brooks commitment on Saturday.

