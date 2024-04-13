Alabama football lands commitment from 3-star receiver Lotzeir Brooks on 'A-Day'

Shortly after Alabama football's "A-Day" on Saturday afternoon, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from a 2025 receiver.

Lotzeir Brooks, a 3-star receiver, committed to Alabama on Saturday, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett. He also held offers from Penn State, Georgia, USC, Oregon and Tennessee.

The Millville, New Jersey, native who attends Millville High School is ranked the nation's No. 437 overall recruit and No. 63 receiver, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. Brooks caught 61 passes for 1,295 yards with 22 touchdowns as a junior last season, according to 247Sports.

“Honestly, I really decided after meeting with (receivers coach JaMarcus Shepard) last week," Brooks told On3. "I knew it was the right place for me. I know I don’t want to be anywhere else. My family feels great about the decision. My mom went on the visit with me. She is down 100-percent with Alabama.”

Brooks is the ninth commit of Alabama's 2025 class and first receiver.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama lands commitment from 3-star receiver Lotzeir Brooks on 'A-Day'