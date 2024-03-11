Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer pick up commitment from 2025 4-star wide receiver Derick Smith

Alabama football and Kalen DeBoer picked up another commitment in its 2025 pledge class in four-star wide receiver Derick Smith, per On3.

Smith, out of Southside High School in Selma, Alabama becomes the fourth in-state commit and fifth overall in the Crimson Tide's 2025 class, joining Anthony Rogers (Montgomery, AL), Antonio Coleman (Saraland, AL), Myles Johnson (Brewton, AL) and Zymear Smith (Ridgely, MD).

BREAKING: Elite 2025 ATH Derick Smith tells me he has Committed to Alabama!



The 6’1 185 ATH from Selma, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, and others



Smith is ranked as the No. 4 ATH in the ‘25 Class (per On3) 🐘https://t.co/9yHmC2qlzi pic.twitter.com/ou1A96uUI6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 11, 2024

Standing at 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, Smith is tabbed as the No. 5 prospect in Alabama in the class of 2025 and the No. 6 wide receiver in the class per 247Sports Composite. Nationally, he is the No. 51 prospect in the 2025 class.

Smith accounted for more than 2,500-yards and 23 total touchdowns his junior season while playing multiple positions for Southside. He is expected to be a versatile player for the Crimson Tide. Alabama football defensive line coach Freddie Roach is listed as Smith's primary recruiter.

