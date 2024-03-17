Class of 2026 offensive line prospect decommits from Alabama football

Zykie Helton, a class of 2026 interior offensive lineman, has decommitted from Alabama football, per On3.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Zykie Helton has Decommitted from Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 260 IOL from Carrollton, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since July



Holds offers from Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, & othershttps://t.co/qJ0I6cf7Vz pic.twitter.com/TibcaWthLT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 16, 2024

Helton's decommitment comes a month after he spoke highly of new Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer to BamaOnLine

“In my mind, I was like, ‘Let’s work,’” Helton told BOL. “I feel like he’s the next to do it. I know he lost the national championship, but I feel like he can go to Bama and do some special things.”

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman from Carrollton High in Carrollton, Georgia, committed to Alabama in July 2023. He holds 11 offers, including those from Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M. He is not yet ranked per 247Sports Composite. He was the lone commitment in Alabama's 2026 class thus far.

