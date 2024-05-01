Alabama football DB Tony Mitchell enters NCAA transfer portal: report

The NCAA spring transfer portal is creating quite a shakeup in the Alabama football defensive backfield, and it continued on Tuesday. Crimson Tide safety Tony Mitchell has chosen to enter the portal, per On3.com.

On Monday, Alabama freshman Peyton Woodyard opted to enter the transfer portal on the same day Charlotte DB Kam Howard, who also had entered the portal, chose the Crimson Tide as his destination. Earlier on Tuesday, Alabama lost out on one of its key targets in the portal, cornerback Ed Woods of Arizona State, who chose Michigan State over the Crimson Tide.

Mitchell (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) of Thompson High played strictly on special teams as an Alabama freshman last fall. Out of high school, the four-star recruit chose Alabama over Texas A&M and Auburn. UA coach Kalen DeBoer has identified the defensive backfield as an area he'd like to address with help from the transfer portal, and Mitchell's exit, at least from a numbers standpoint, increases that need.

The spring portal window closes Tuesday night for new entries. Players already in the portal by Tuesday have the summer to choose their destination schools and be eligible to play this fall.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

MOVING ON: Report: Alabama DB Peyton Woodyard enters NCAA transfer portal

MOVING IN: Alabama football lands DB Kameron Howard from transfer portal

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football secondary shakeup continues in transfer portal