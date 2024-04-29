Prior to the NCAA's spring transfer portal window opening on April 16, Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer was clear that the Crimson Tide would be looking to add some help in the defensive backfield.

On Monday, that help came.

Former Charlotte defensive back Kam Howard will play at Alabama this fall with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Howard announced his decision via social media.

As a freshman for Charlotte last year, he started two games and made 38 tackles with two interceptions from the safety position. He joins an Alabama secondary that features team captain Malachi Moore and Michigan transfer Keon Sabb at safety, although the Crimson Tide has less depth and experience at the cornerback position. Alabama has added two other transfers since the spring portal window opened in OT Kadyn Proctor, who played at UA last year, transferred to Iowa in the spring, then returned to UA, and also K Graham Nicholson of Miami of Ohio.

The spring portal window closes on Tuesday, but only for new entries. All players who have entered the portal by Tuesday can take their decisions on a destination school into the summer and still be eligible this fall.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football lands DB Kameron Howard from transfer portal