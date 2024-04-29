Report: Alabama DB Peyton Woodyard enters NCAA transfer portal

It was one in, one out at the safety position for Alabama football Monday.

Alabama football freshman safety Peyton Woodyard has entered the NCAA's spring transfer portal, according to On3.com. The move comes just hours after Kam Howard, who played safety at Charlotte last year, announced he will attend Alabama this fall.

Woodyard signed with Alabama in December under then-coach Nick Saban, enrolled for the spring term, and competed at the safety position during spring practice under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Woodyard (6-foot-2, 188 pounds) played with the second-team defense in the annual A-Day spring game.

Per the report, Woodyard has tagged his name with a "do not contact" designation in the portal, suggestive that he knows which school he intends to transfer to. Woodyard, a former 4-star recruit from Bellflower, Cal., also considered Georgia, USC and Ohio State during his recruitment.

Howard excelled as a freshman at Charlotte last year with 38 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

The NCAA's spring transfer portal window closes Tuesday to new entries, but players who have entered the portal by that time have throughout the summer to choose their destination school and be eligible this fall.

