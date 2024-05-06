Adou Thiero commits to Arkansas basketball: What does Kentucky transfer bring?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another former Wildcat is following John Calipari to Fayetteville.

Arkansas basketball received its fourth commitment out of the transfer portal Monday in Kentucky forward Adou Thiero, who has two years of remaining eligibility and brings more SEC experience to the Razorbacks roster.

Thiero's teammate last season, Zvonimir Ivišić, was the first commit for Arkansas out of the portal. The Hogs have also landed three high school recruits who were previously pledged to Kentucky.

More: Johnell Davis commits to Arkansas basketball: What does FAU transfer bring to Razorbacks?

More: 'It's another level': What impact will John Calipari have on Arkansas basketball recruiting?

According to The Athletic, Thiero ranks as the No. 60 transfer in this year's portal class. Here's a closer look at Thiero's decision to join Arkansas and his potential impact with the Razorbacks.

What Adou Thiero brings to Arkansas basketball

It might sound simple, but Thiero's calling card is consistent energy. The 6-foot-8 wing combines his elite athleticism with sustained intensity to make hustle plays and provide a foundational piece for Arkansas' defense. He can guard all five positions and brings maximum effort on the glass.

Offensively, Thiero still needs some work. He shot 31.8% from three last season and according to The Athletic, Thiero made just 48% of his attempts around the rim. He needs to work on his touch both inside the paint and from beyond the three-point line, but Thiero's ceiling rises to another level if he can become a reliable player on the offensive end.

Mar 2, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Adou Thiero (3) drives to the basket during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Adou Thiero's time at Kentucky

Thiero played in 45 games across two seasons with the Wildcats, with his minutes doubling as a sophomore. He averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while playing a good portion of last season with an injured thumb.

Thiero had his best stretch of his career in early February when Kentucky was starting to turn the tide on its season. He scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a road upset over Auburn and reached double figures in scoring in three of the next five games.

How Adou Thiero fits with the rest of the Razorbacks roster

It remains to be seen if he will be a locked-on starter, but Thiero bring needed versatility to the Hogs' front court. He could play the three and give Arkansas one of the biggest lineups in the country, or he could slide to the four against smaller teams where a more athletic front court is required.

The key to his role will be his offensive development. He started 19 games last season for a Kentucky team that needed his defensive intensity, but Calipari is putting together a much more balanced roster with the Hogs with talented defenders like Jonas Aidoo and Johnell Davis already in the fold. If Thiero can make an impact on offense, he will get a ton of minutes.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What does Kentucky transfer Adou Thiero bring to Arkansas basketball?