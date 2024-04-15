FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball and John Calipari finally have a scholarship player on the roster, and it's one with past ties to the Razorbacks new head coach.

Former Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivišić announced his commitment to Arkansas on his Instagram Monday. The 7-foot-2 Croatian appeared in 15 games off the bench for the Wildcats this season, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 11.7 minutes.

More: John Calipari casts a spell on Arkansas basketball fans in celebratory introduction | Fuller

More: 'It's another level': What impact will John Calipari have on Arkansas basketball recruiting?

Ivišić also showcased his shooting prowess during his freshman season, making 57.7% (30 for 52) of his attempts overall, including 37.5% (6 of 16) beyond the 3-point arc.

Kentucky's forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) tries to make a three against Vanderbilt's forward Ven-Allen Lubin (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024

Ivišić sat out the first two months of the season as he awaited an NCAA ruling on his amateur status after playing in professional leagues overseas before joining Kentucky.

The NCAA cleared him Jan. 20, and Ivišić wasted no time making a difference, playing that night against Georgia, putting on a show with 13 points (on 5-of-7 shooting, 3 for 4 on 3s), five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals — in only 16 minutes.

Calipari was officially announced as the Arkansas basketball coach on April 10, one week after Eric Musselman’s departure to Southern Cal. He arrived in Fayetteville with zero scholarship players on the roster.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Zvonimir Ivišić commits to Arkansas basketball, John Calipari