Johnell Davis commits to Arkansas basketball: What does FAU transfer bring to Razorbacks?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball received arguably its biggest addition of the offseason Tuesday night with Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis committing to the Razorbacks and John Calipari, according to The Field of 68.

According to The Athletic, Davis ranks as the No. 2 transfer in this year's portal class. He will arrive in Fayetteville with Final Four experience and is the first roster addition for Arkansas without any Calipari or Kentucky ties.

Here's a closer look at Davis' decision to join Arkansas and his potential impact with the Razorbacks.

What Johnell Davis brings to Arkansas basketball

Davis is a guard who plays much bigger than his 6-foot-5 frame and solidified himself as one of the best perimeter rebounders in the country. He began his collegiate career as a pure slasher, capable of attacking the rim and finishing through contact both in transition and in the half court.

However, Davis took his offensive game to new heights in his final season with the Owls, averaging 18.2 points on 48.3% shooting. He shot 41.4% from three and grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game. He will likely be the Razorbacks' top-scoring option next season.

Davis' assist numbers also jumped from 1.6 per game in 2022-23 to 2.9 this season. Defensively, Davis is versatile enough to switch onto smaller and bigger opponents.

Johnell Davis' time at FAU

Davis was a key figure in the Owls best two-year run in program history. He helped Florida Atlantic reach the Final Four in 2023, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists across five tournament games that year. Florida Atlantic finished the season 35-4.

Davis led the Owls back to the NCAA Tournament in 2024, but Florida Atlantic lost to Northwestern in the first round. Davis was named the American Athletic Conference co-Player of the Year.

How Johnell Davis fits with the rest of the Razorbacks roster

Davis is a scoring guard with winning experience, which is exactly what Calipari needed. As of now, Davis will be the primary offensive option and partner with Boogie Fland in the Arkansas back court.

The scoring potential of that duo is enticing, but neither player is a true point guard. Davis is the foundation, and filling out the rest of the backcourt is the next challenge

