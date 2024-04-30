Jonas Aidoo commits to Arkansas basketball: What does Tennessee transfer bring to Razorbacks?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball added its most accomplished college basketball player Monday with Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo committing to the Razorbacks and John Calipari.

According to The Athletic, Aidoo ranks as the No. 14 transfer in this year's portal class. He will arrive in Fayetteville with winning experience in the SEC, and Aidoo is the first roster addition for Arkansas without any Calipari or Kentucky ties.

Here's a closer look at Aidoo's potential impact with the Razorbacks and his time with the Volunteers.

What Jonas Aidoo brings to Arkansas basketball

Aidoo was one of the best defenders in the conference last season. The 6-foot-11 big man offers terrific rim protection while also being sturdy defending the pick-and-roll.

Offensively, Aidoo can make mid-range jumpers and is a threat on the low block. He's also a good rim-runner, either in the pick-and-roll or beating the opposing team's big down the floor in transition.

Aidoo won't be the focal point of the Arkansas offense, but he will be a complimentary piece capable of big games. His biggest impact will come on the other floor as the anchor of the Hogs' defense.

Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Jonas Aidoo (0) prepares to shoot in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jonas Aidoo's time at Tennessee

Aidoo got better in all three seasons with the Volunteers, eventually becoming a permanent starter and earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2023-24.

In his final season at Tennessee, Aidoo averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He had one of his best games of the season against Arkansas, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a 92-63 win. Aidoo scored 20 or more points in three games.

How Jonas Aidoo fits with the rest of the Razorbacks roster

Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivišić could form a formidable front court, with Aidoo serving as the versatile defender that allows Ivišić to thrive on the offensive end. Coach Calipari is still chasing other bigs, and Oklahoma State transfer Brandon Garrison visited the Razorbacks this past weekend.

Could Aidoo and Ivišić stay on the floor together against teams that go small? That's a big question for the season, but as shown by Purdue and UConn's dominance last season, size is king in college basketball. Aidoo is a great front-court foundation and slides into the starting lineup.

