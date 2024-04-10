COLUMN: Hiring John Calipari elevates Arkansas basketball's place in national pecking order

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For three days that seemed like an eternity during a coaching search, Arkansas basketball fans felt duped.

Chris Beard from Ole Miss was the first name to emerge. Then, there was Kansas State's Jerome Tang. Both head coaches were labeled front runners by the national media to replace Eric Musselman as the Razorbacks head coach. Both eventually reaffirmed their commitments to their current schools.

The next names to come out as candidates were Mississippi State's Chris Jans and Little Rock's Darrell Walker. Two respectable leaders with successful careers, but Arkansas fans thought the head coaching position in Fayetteville was fit for a bigger name. Frustrations and internal questions about the Hogs' national standing buzzed on social media.

It turns out, Arkansas is a better job than anybody realized.

The college basketball world turned on its head Sunday night when reports began to emerge that Kentucky's John Calipari was in talks to replace Musselman. On Wednesday, the Razorbacks made things official, naming Calipari the 14th head coach in program history.

His arrival immediately changes the Arkansas' standing in the national pecking order. .

Calipari was making $8.5 million with the Wildcats, and Arkansas is reportedly going to come close to matching those figures. No coach has more NCAA Tournament wins (32), Final Fours (four), Elite Eights (seven) or Sweet 16s (eight) than Calipari since he arrived at Kentucky in 2009.

He's done it by building talent, as the Wildcats have signed more top-25 players under Calipari’s leadership than any other school. Nearly a quarter of all Rivals’ top-10 prospects nationally over the past 15 classes have signed with the Calipari.

He is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame who was coaching at arguably the biggest job in the country. Add it all up, and you have one of the premier brands in all of sports in Coach Calipari.

And Calipari, a household brand across America, chose to leave Kentucky. He wasn't fired, with Wildcats' athletic director Mitch Barnhart endorsing Calipari's return in the aftermath of this year's NCAA Tournament exit.

It's an incredible coup for Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who was starting to face considerable criticism about his handling of the coaching search. Fans wanted immediate answers, but Yurachek was patiently executing one of the biggest coaching carousel shocks in college basketball history.

It's also a sign that Arkansas is a serious player in the NIL world. According to The Field of 68's John Goodman, Calipari is set to have an NIL budget at Arkansas in excess of $5 million per year. Fayetteville will be a desirable home for the best recruits — both from high school and in the transfer portal — for as long as Calipari is the head coach.

Musselman, who is now the head coach at Southern Cal, brought the program back to national relevance. Calipari's hiring signals Arkansas' standing as one of the best jobs in America.

And still, the only way to sustain this out-of-nowhere momentum is for Calipari to win the games that matter, not just offseason storylines.

Arkansas is coming off its first losing season since 2010, while Kentucky just lost to 14-seed Oakland in the first round of this year’s March Madness. Calipari has not advanced to the second weekend since 2019, and he's felt more flash than substance in recent years.

Together, Calipari and Arkansas must prove this new Lamborghini has an engine that matches the exterior.

But for now, the fresh smell of a new car is enough. Arkansas made a statement to the world with this hire.

The Razorbacks intend to be a national brand that contends with the Blue Bloods both on the court and in NIL. Those are the automatic expectations when you hire one of the best basketball coaches of all time.

Go ahead and pinch yourselves, Arkansas fans. This is your new, exciting reality.

