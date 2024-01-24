ACC announces FSU football's full 2024 schedule. Here's who it'll be playing

Florida State football has officially released its entire 2024 schedule.

Wednesday, the ACC announced the dates for FSU's final five unannounced games at home against California, Clemson and North Carolina, and on the road at Miami and SMU.

The Seminoles will host Clemson (Oct. 5), California (Sept. 21) and North Carolina (Nov. 2). They will travel to Miami (Oct. 26) and SMU (Sept. 28).

“We are happy to have our 2024 schedule finalized,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said in a press release. “The additions of three teams to the conference and the ACC’s new scheduling model create new matchups that give our fans different destinations on the road and exciting opponents at home."

"Because of our tremendous history, there are not many firsts at Florida State, so to open the season with the first international game in program history is special for this team, and then to return to a packed Doak Campbell Stadium for the home opener on Labor Day night will be another exceptional experience for our team and fans. This year’s schedule provides us with a number of opportunities to showcase our program’s continued climb among the nation’s elite.”

California and Stanford join the conference after the disassemblement of the PAC-12, and along with SMU joining after leaving the American Athletic Conference. FSU has never played California, SMU, or Stanford. This season will be the first-ever meeting between the Seminoles, Mustangs and Golden Bears.

FSU faces North Carolina for the first time since 2021 when the Seminoles took down the Tar Heels, 35-25, in Chapel Hill. The UNC game will be FSU's final ACC game of the regular season.

On Monday, the ACC announced the Seminoles home game against Boston College will be played on Monday, Sept. 2, which is Labor Day. On Tuesday, it announced that FSU's away game against Duke will be played on Friday, Oct. 8.

The last time FSU played on a Friday was a 45-38 win at home against Florida on Nov. 25, 2022, and the last time it played on Labor Day was a 24-3 loss at home to Virginia Tech on Sept. 3, 2018.

The Seminoles will open up their season in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 as they will face Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium.

"It's exciting," Norvell said in an interview with ACC Network. "Coming to Florida State you get to play in big-time games on great stages and great platforms. For all of our guys, for the work they do and the investment they make, to be able to kick off the college football next year in an incredible venue is such a unique opportunity."

"It's going to be very special and we start ACC play right out of the gate."

FSU also plays non-conference games at home against Memphis (Sept. 14), at Notre Dame (Nov. 9), at home against Charleston Southern (Nov. 23) and hosts Florida (Nov. 30) in the final game of the regular season.

The Seminoles face Memphis for the first time since 1990, which was a 35-3 FSU win in Memphis. FSU is 10-7 all-time against the Tigers.

This will also be Norvell's first time facing Memphis since he left the program in 2019 to take the head coaching job at FSU. Norvell was 38-15 in his four seasons as head coach, winning the American Athletic Conference Championship in 2019.

The Seminoles host Charleston Southern for the first time since 2016, holding a 2-0 all-time record against the Buccaneers. In their last meeting, the Seminoles walked away with a lopsided 52-8 victory.

This is the first time since 2018/2019 that the Seminoles have faced the Gators two Saturdays in a row. In 2020, FSU played a conference-only schedule and in 2022 the game was played on a Friday.

2024 FSU football schedule

Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Georgia Tech (at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland)

Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 2 vs. Boston College

Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Memphis

Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. California

Saturday, Sept. 28 at SMU

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Clemson

Friday, Oct. 18 at Duke

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Miami

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. North Carolina

Saturday, Nov. 9 at Notre Dame

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Charleston Southern

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Florida

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: ACC reveals the rest FSU football's 2024 schedule