After FSU football's historic Orange Bowl loss, here's a look at the 2024 schedule

Florida State football fans are anxiously looking forward to the 2024 season after the way 2023 ended.

Seminoles fans were upset that they weren't in the College Football Playoff. FSU went 13-0 and won the ACC championship, but the CFP committee left them out of the four-team playoffs after the injury to Heisman Trophy contender Jordan Travis.

After a lot of anger and a lawsuit against the ACC, Florida State also dealt with about 30 players opting out of the Orange Bowl against two-time defending champion Georgia. The Seminoles led by third-string quarterback Brock Glenn didn't stand a chance, losing to the Bulldogs 63-3, the worst loss in FSU history.

FSU fans now have next season to look forward to. They can start packing their bags for Ireland for their first game of 2024 against Georgia Tech. Or, if they prefer, they can plan for an October trip to Notre Dame to see the Fighting Irish.

There's always the rivalry with the Florida Gators to close the season. And in 2024, the game is in Tallahassee.

The full schedule isn't out yet, but we know who the Seminoles will be playing in 2024. Here's to a better end to the next season!

FSU 2024 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Georgia Tech* (in Dublin, Ireland) Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Memphis Saturday, Nov. 9 at Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Charleston Southern Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Florida TBA vs. Clemson* TBA vs. Boston College* TBA vs. North Carolina* TBA vs. California* TBA at Miami* TBA at Duke* TBA at SMU* Saturday, Dec. 6 ACC Championship Game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FSU football schedule 2024: A look at Florida State's opponents