Who will be the No. 1 wide receiver for FSU football in 2024? Here are 4 candidates.

The Florida State football offense will have a lot of pass-catching production to replace in 2024.

The Seminoles will be tasked with replacing 64% of its pass-catching production from 2023 with Keon Coleman (658 yards) and Johnny Wilson (617) all headed to the NFL.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff will have to break in a new No. 1 wide receiver with DJ Uiagalelei set to take over for Jordan Travis at quarterback.

Here are four candidates for FSU to take over as the top wideout option.

Malik Benson, senior

Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson (11) catches the ball during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023.

Benson, a transfer from Alabama, is likely first in line to fill the Coleman role in the offense next season. Benson had 13 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown in his lone season in Tuscaloosa.

He will have a chance to carve out a bigger role with his 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame, speed and versatility. Benson was the consensus No. 1 overall junior college recruit in the Class of 2023 after he caught 54 passes for 923 yards and 10 touchdowns during sophomore season, leading Hutchinson to the NJCAA National Championship Game.

In high school, he recorded 1,119 yards receiving on 62 receptions and 11 touchdowns over 24 games in three seasons at Lansing High School in Lansing, Kansas.

Kentron Poitier, redshirt senior

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kentron Poitier (88) makes a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl on December 30, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Poitier flashed his potential during the spring, culminating in him earning MVP honors for the Spring Showcase from the Democrat staff.

However, a lingering injury slowed Poitier down during fall camp and continued to bother him during the season. He finished the season with six catches for 136 yards. He showcased his ability against Georgia in the Orange Bowl with four catches for 84 yards, including a 55-yard catch early on.

If Poitier can stay healthy, he is the early favorite to fill the Wilson role with his experience and abilities at 6-3, 205 pounds.

Ja'Khi Douglas, redshirt senior

Florida State wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) pulls in a pass in front of Pittsburgh defensive back A.J. Woods, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Another player who has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, Douglas is less of a traditional No. 1 wideout option, playing mostly from the slot.

Douglas finished with 14 catches for 243 yards and 46 rushing yards in 2023. He however had a breakout game against Pittsburgh with six catches for 115 yards with Wilson and Coleman out. He played more outside than he usually does in that contest.

With tight end Jaheim Bell - third on the team with 503 yards - also gone, there could be more middle-of-the-field opportunities available for Douglas to make his impact from the slot.

Hykeem Williams, sophomore

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) tries to fight off a tackle. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Duke Blue Devils 38-20 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The 5-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class oozes with potential. He showed glimpses of that with five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown last season.

Williams, who stands at 6-2, 208 pounds, dealt with an ankle injury for the last month of his season, or he could have had even more production his freshman season.

He flashed his potential of being a playmaker when he caught a 1-yard screen pass from Tate Rodemaker, burst through the wide-open middle of the field, surprised a couple of defenders with his speed and made a nifty move to juke a defender to find the end zone for his first career score.

