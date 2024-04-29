49ers remain Super Bowl LIX championship favorites after draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers were early favorites to win Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next season, and that didn't change after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Odds didn't shift after the three-day, seven-round draft, so San Francisco remains favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next February, per Fanatics Sportsbook.

The 49ers currently have the best odds (+500) to win Super Bowl LIX, per Fanatics Sportsbook, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+850), Buffalo Bills (+1300) and Detroit Lions (+1300).

Despite losing Super Bowl LVIII in heartbreaking fashion to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas more than two months ago, San Francisco has the best chance at returning to the big stage -- and winning it all -- during the 2024 season.

San Francisco entered this year's draft with 10 scheduled picks but selected eight players after trading up in the fourth round to grab Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo at No. 129 overall. Along with Guerendo, the 49ers drafted receiver Ricky Pearsall, cornerback Renardo Green, offensive lineman Dominick Puni, safety Malik Mustapha, receiver Jacob Cowing, guard Jarrett Kingston and linebacker Tatum Bethune.

The 49ers will keep busy with undrafted free agency signings as general manager John Lynch and Co. continue to make the appropriate moves this offseason to get back to the Super Bowl next season.

So far, though, the odds appear in their favor.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast