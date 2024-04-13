3 takeaways from FAMU football's Orange and Green spring football game

Football returned to Bragg Saturday evening as the Rattlers hosted its green and orange spring game.

In the first organized game action since Florida A&M's Celebration Bowl victory in Atlanta, the Rattlers finished off spring football camp with its annual showcase game and ushered in the James Colzie era. The Rattlers Green team, wearing white jerseys, beat the Orange team 14-7.

With several transfers, recruits and a new roster getting a first taste of action on Ken Riley Field under Colzie, here are the takeaways from FAMU's spring scrimmage.

Muratovic shines in spring showcase outing

Saturday's spring game gave us a look at the future of FAMU's quarterback room post-Jeremey Moussa.

All six quarterbacks on the rosters took snaps during the spring showcase, with Junior Muratovic stealing the show in the game and Florida Atlantic transfer Daniel Richardson having a solid spring showing.

Muratovic looked confident Saturday, leading the first touchdown drive of the game after taking the offense over 80 yards to open the game's scoring. One of the veterans on the roster, Muratovic appeared in six games last season, throwing for 138 yards.

In Saturday's game, Muratovic threw two touchdowns and led the only successful offensive drives of the game for the Rattlers and shined in the 7-on-7 portion of the showcase.

Richardson, who earned the best quarterback of spring honor from FAMU at halftime, had a slow start to the spring game. Throwing three interceptions, the graduate transfer has looked strong during practices but had a hard time finding his footing in the showcase.

Alston Hooker, Trey Fisher, Noah Ross and DJ Boney all took snaps for the Rattlers, but the duo of Muratovic and Richardson seemed to be battling for starting reps. Both players completed difficult passes and showed good pocket awareness during the game scenarios portion of the spring showcase.

Defense forces turnovers, shines during spring showcase

The Florida A&M Rattlers show their fans what they’ve been working on in the off-season during the FAMU Spring Game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

FAMU's defense stole the show on Saturday, forcing four interceptions and allowing only one touchdown from the offense.

The Rattlers ranked as one of the nation's best defenses last year, and this year's squad looks to be following suit.

The secondary was strong against a pass-heavy FAMU offense, forcing five interceptions, including one pick-six, and a slew of incompletions. Jordan Cumberbatch, Ah'Mare Lee, Andre Powell Jr. and Gabriel Nance all came up with picks for the Rattlers.

Across the board, FAMU's defense showed its promise with a handful of tackles for loss and sacks. While the offense rushed only a few times, the Rattlers' front seven looked strong against the run, allowing very few yards after contact.

Powell grabs two interceptions, leads strong defensive back showing

One of the standouts among the strong showing from the defensive backs was Andre Powell Jr. He picked off Richardson twice in the first half of play, including a well-timed jump of a route that led to his first interception.

The Rattlers had one of the strongest defensive back groups in the nation last year and retained the likes of Kendall Bohler and Powell on this year's squad. Powell had a strong showing in the showcase Saturday evening, covering well and forcing a few incompletions alongside the interceptions.

After appearing in 11 games last season, Powell recorded 14 total tackles in the 2023 season and showed promise in the spring showcase that he could be in for an improved season come fall.

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here is what we saw from the FAMU football spring game