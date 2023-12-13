They're not scout teamers. They're 'Job Takers.' FAMU football reserves propelling title run

They don’t get the shine.

Nor do they want the shine.

All Florida A&M scout teamers ― called the ‘Job Takers,’ aim to do is push their starting teammates daily at practice.

And that has been essential to the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked Rattlers securing their first Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship and looming HBCU Celebration Bowl appearance this Saturday.

FAMU (11-1) will match up against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Champions Howard Bison (6-5) at noon at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is available for streaming on ABC.

“Everyone here has a role,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said of his team's reserve players.

“The mark of a successful organization is that everyone understands their role and goes about it with the same rigor, attention to detail, and aggression the same way as the guys in the marquee roles.

“We don’t call them scout teamers. [FAMU wide receivers coach Antonio Carter] calls them ‘job takers’ because their job is to go out there, work hard, and eventually take someone’s job.”

Players Simmons identifies as key ‘job taker’ contributors are running back Vershod Quinn, tight end Jackson Gay, defensive linemen Tyrese Gibson-Battles and Sylvester Mathis IV, linebacker Gabriel Nance, and defensive backs Jordan Cumberbatch, Robert Glanton, and Ricky Murray Jr.

FAMU’s reserve players’ jobs are to study opponent's and imitate their sets to test starters at practice.

FAMU starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who spent the better half of his collegiate years performing as a scout teamer, says getting an accurate and challenging opponent preview from backups is a tremendous help on gameday.

“I had my fair share of time on the scout team. There’s no shame in it because everyone started there, and it ultimately makes you a better person,” said Moussa, who served as a backup at Hawaii and Vanderbilt before transferring and becoming FAMU’s starter.

“There are a lot of good players on that side of the ball who come to work and are excited to be a part of this team every day. I tell them to lock up our receivers because it makes us better and helps me when I throw against tight coverage.

“They’ve done a great job every single week. Hats off to them.”

FAMU scout team requires selflessness to acheive a common goal

Florida A&M players celebrates Lovie Jenkins (1) 15-yard special teams touchdown Alabama A&M in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama, Saturday, November 4, 2023. Ricky Murray is pictured on the far left, wearing jersey No. 18.

Murray arrived at FAMU in 2018, synonymous with Simmons’ arrival as head coach.

The Monticello native and All-Big Bend Honorable Mention for Jefferson County High School has assisted the starting units by challenging FAMU receivers in practice throughout his tenure.

Murray, a redshirt senior, rejoined FAMU midway through this season after taking a hiatus from football. His primary role since returning has been as a special teamer in games.

“I’m big on opportunities and just here to help the team in any way,” Murray said.

“I treat practice like a game and want to make the boys better in anything I do by giving my all and motivating others.”

Redshirt freshman Nance has yet to log his first college snap.

But the Tallahassee native and Rickards alum is positioning himself to become a versatile playmaker for FAMU’s Dark Cloud Defense in the future.

Nance is listed as a linebacker but has spent the season practicing as an undersized 230-pound nose guard

His matchups are 300-plus pound starting offensive linemen TJ Lee and Kardell Thomas.

“Somebody has to make sure those guys that make big impacts are prepared, so you got to take pride in helping out,” Nance said.

“I’m not a selfish guy. I know it’s unconventional, but if it’s going to give the guys a look, I will do it for the team.”

Simmons commends Murray’s longevity and commitment to his role and Nance’s willingness to change positions for the team’s betterment.

The sixth-year FAMU coach says it will make them better in life.

“Their attitude has been great all year,” Simmons said.

“You’re sacrificing your stats, accolades, and playing time to ensure the guys are playing at a high level. Their role to me is just as important as Jeremy Moussa’s role. We’ve been successful because those guys truly understand their roles.

"It lets me know they will succeed because they understand teamwork, sacrifice, and hard work.”

FAMU scout team a critical piece to SWAC and HBCU National Championship pursuits

The ‘Job Takers’ hard work is paying off.

FAMU has already secured the SWAC title.

Now, it’s on to Saturday’s Celebration Bowl to earn the Black College Football National Championship.

It gives Murray a chance to leave the Highest of Seven Hills with a natty ring as he plays his final college game.

“It’s been a long time since we won anything. I’m glad I’m here to say that I helped change this program because I was here when it was at ground zero,” Murray said.

“I’m still with Coach Simmons and trying to win big with my brothers. Thank you to God and Coach Simmons.”

Nance can become a national champion in just his second year of college.

It’ll testify to how he’s risen to the challenge of testing his character by being moved to an unnatural position.

“It’s really exciting," Nance said of FAMU’s upcoming HBCU title game versus Howard. “Even though I’m one of those unsung heroes of the team, I’m happy that I can be a part of something bigger.”

How to Watch Florida A&M (11-1) vs. Howard (6-5) HBCU Celebration Bowl Game

FAMU football defeats Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023

When: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: ABC

