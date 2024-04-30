3-star OL Sandman Thompson decommits from Oregon Ducks in 2025 class

One of the members of the Oregon Ducks 2025 recruiting class decomitted on Monday afternoon, with 3-star offensive lineman Chavez ‘Sandman’ Thompson opening up his recruitment once again.

Thompson, the No. 687 overall recruit in the nation and No. 51 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 cycle, had been committed to Oregon since May of last year.

With the departure of Thompson, the Ducks now have five verbal commitments in the class of 2025, headlined by 5-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson and 4-star QB Akili Smith Jr.

Thompson’s decommitment comes a few weeks after 4-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson flipped his commitment to Arizona State.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire