2024 WNBA mock draft roundup: Where are the top prospects in Final Four predicted to go?

UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) works the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Alyssa Latham (23) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 25, 2024, in Storrs, Connecticut.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is less than two weeks away, providing a quick turnaround from the end of the women's college basketball season. March Madness is almost over, and the Final Four is this weekend.

South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and N.C. State are the four teams remaining in the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. Within the next two weeks, several of the top players remaining in the Final Four will have new homes in the WNBA.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark is a lock for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but there are stars from some of the other teams that likely will hear their names called on April 15.

Here are the latest landing spot projections for players participating in this year's Final Four.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Jack Maloney, CBS Sports: No. 1 overall - Indiana Fever

Maloney writes, "The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament were not vintage Clark, as she shot 16-of-41 from the field and struggled with West Virginia's physical perimeter defense. She could have shot 0-of-41, though, and it would not have changed the fact that she's going to be the No. 1 overall pick. She's one of the best prospects to ever enter the league, a game-changing offensive talent with extreme range on her jumper and high-level playmaking skills."

Sabreena Merchant, The Athletic: No. 1 overall - Indiana Fever

Merchant writes, "Clark is the leading scorer in college basketball history, and she’s fourth (and rising) on the all-time assists list, so she’ll be able to impact Indiana’s offense in a variety of ways. She’ll improve the Fever’s spacing with her limitless range, she’ll increase the tempo with her hit-ahead passes, and she’ll add to the entertainment factor."

Gilbert McGregor, The Sporting News: No. 1 overall - Indiana Fever

McGregor writes, "Iowa's superstar senior has generational shooting and passing skills that will immediately translate to the next level, making her a wonderful pairing alongside Aliyah Boston, last year's No. 1 overall pick and WNBA Rookie of the Year."

Michael Voepel, ESPN: No. 1 overall - Indiana Fever

Voepel writes, "Clark is finishing her Iowa career in the Final Four and will bring a lot of attention to Indiana. It's not just that she is the best player in the draft, she's also the best at the position -- point guard -- that will most help the Fever."

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Jack Maloney, CBS Sports: No. 4 overall - Los Angeles Sparks

Maloney writes, "Cardoso is almost certainly going to be a lottery pick. Standing 6-foot-7, she is an imposing presence in the paint, particularly on the defensive end."

Sabreena Merchant, The Athletic: No. 4 overall - Los Angeles Sparks

Merchant writes, "Cardoso has great feet, especially at her size, and she runs the floor well. She’ll have to refine her post moves, but she’ll have time to develop in Los Angeles."

Gilbert McGregor, The Sporting News: No. 4 overall - Los Angeles Sparks

McGregor writes, "In time, LA could boast one of the game's most fearsome frontcourts. Cardoso won Defensive Player of the Year honors as a freshman in the ACC and a senior in the SEC. She's a staunch rim protector and an evolving scorer."

Michael Voepel, ESPN: No. 4 overall - Los Angeles Sparks

Voepel writes, "There just aren't that many players in women's basketball with the size, strength and agility of the 6-7 Cardoso. Which is why she also could go second or third. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said during the Albany 1 Regional she hopes to see what she calls "Killa Kamilla" at the Final Four: Cardoso focused and decisive, making the most of her physical advantages."

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

Jack Maloney, CBS Sports: No. 6 overall - Washington Mystics

Maloney writes, "Edwards may not be the most exciting player, but she is so solid on both sides of the ball and has the size and athleticism to make a smooth transition to the pro level."

Sabreena Merchant, The Athletic: No. 7 overall - Minnesota Lynx

Merchant writes, "Edwards rebounds well, defends her position, scores from 15 feet and within, and can even facilitate a little. She likely will expand her shooting range in the WNBA if given some more offensive freedom."

Gilbert McGregor, The Sporting News: No. 5 overall - Dallas Wings

McGregor writes, "Edwards is one of the most talented players in the college game, posting averages of 17.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 59.3 percent from the field in 2023-24... Edwards adds a boost to a team looking to build on its playoff run in 2023."

Michael Voepel, ESPN: No. 5 overall - Dallas Wings

Voepel writes, "The Wings probably could use another 3-point shooter, but if Edwards is still available, it's hard to imagine they would pass by her. Edwards, who helped UConn make it back to the Final Four, is fundamentally sound -- a UConn player trait -- and seems physically well suited for the pro game."

Nika Mühl, UConn

Jack Maloney, CBS Sports:

"It never hurts to have a back-up at [point guard], and the Dream could look to Mühl, who has been running the show for UConn for years and is the school's all-time assists leader. As she showed in the second round of the tournament before fouling out, she can really get after it defensively too, which Dream head coach Tanisha Wright will love.

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Where: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, New York

When: Monday, April 15

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; fuboTV

How to watch: Catch the WNBA Draft with a subscription to fuboTV

