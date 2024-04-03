LSU star Angel Reese declares for WNBA draft

With LSU eliminated from the women's NCAA Tournament, star forward Angel Reese will look to take her game to the next level.

Reese, who led the Lady Tigers to last year's NCAA title and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, has officially decided to enter the WNBA draft. She made her announcement Wednesday through a story in Vogue Magazine.

It's been a tumultuous two seasons for Reese in Baton Rouge. She experienced the highs of winning it all a year ago and becoming a national phenomenon with her "Bayou Barbie" persona. But that came with a personal cost – as she and other LSU players revealed in the wake of the Tigers' Elite Eight exit.

Exclusive: Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) is taking her talents to the WNBA! "I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese said when sharing her plans to enter the WNBA draft with Vogue. See all of the details on the basketball star's next move here: https://t.co/oZWqwNsdeS pic.twitter.com/tEqyj77z8j — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 3, 2024

"I haven’t known a day of peace since (the national championship). And it sucks," Reese reiterated after LSU's 94-87 loss to top-seeded Iowa. "But I still wouldn't change. I wouldn't change anything."

Reese, a junior, was a first-team All-American this season, averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.

She's expected to go somewhere inside the top 10 overall picks in the WNBA draft.

