South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso declares for WNBA draft

South Carolina senior center Kamilla Cardoso announced Monday night she's declaring for the WNBA draft.

The 6-7 star from Montes Claros, Brazil, had a game-high 22 points and three blocks to lead the Gamecocks against Indiana in the teams' Sweet 16 game Friday. Sunday she had 12 points and nine rebounds as South Carolina beat Oregon State 70-58 for a trip to the Final Four.

"I would like to take the time to thank my family for the sacrifice of letting a 14-year-old move across the world to chase her dreams and for their unconditional love and support," Cardoso said on Instagram.

"To my teammates, who I considered my sisters, this journey has been one that I will remember for the rest of my life. Together we did amazing things and grew a bond that no one could take from us. To my coaches, your guidance, mentorship, and unwavering support have been instrumental in shaping me both as a player and person. I am forever grateful for the impact y'all have had on my life."

Cardoso averages 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds for No. 1 South Carolina (36-0).

Dawn Staley commented on Cardoso's post on Instagram, "League ready! Your future is bright Milla!"

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) cuts down the net to celebrate the victory after the Gamecocks reached the Final Four.

Over the weekend, Staley addressed Cardoso's upcoming decision.

"Kamilla is growing and maturing and trying to figure things out, trying to see if these are her last college days, whether she's going to take the step and go to the other side of playing professional basketball," Staley said. "Like all of our players that are fortunate enough to be in that decision-making phase, it plays on you. It plays on you. It really does. They all go through it, one step in, one step out.

"I think she's enjoying this team, like really, really enjoying this team, so much that I think it's her last days. I think. But she's enjoying it so much that she probably doesn't want to let go because she's having so much fun with this team. Whatever she decides, we're going to be -- I'm going to be happy for her because I know she's going to be a top pick. I know that her better days are ahead of her, so I'm looking forward to it."

Contributing: Nancy Armour

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Final Four: South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso declares for WNBA draft