2024 WNBA mock draft roundup: Predictions for Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark

The 2024 women's NCAA Tournament has provided many incredible performances by the superstars of women's college basketball, especially in the Elite Eight. UConn's Paige Bueckers shined in the Huskies' 80-73 win against No. 1-seed USC as Trojans star JuJu Watkins was similarly impressive.

Even bigger than that was the 2023 national championship rematch in Albany Regional 2 between No. 1-seed Iowa and No. 3-seed LSU. Superstar Caitlin Clark had another signature performance with 41 points and 12 assists in the Hawkeyes' 94-87 win. On the other side, Angel Reese had her ninth career 20-rebound game along with 17 points for the Tigers.

Angel Reese scored 17 points and pulled down 20 rebounds in LSU's loss to Iowa in the Albany regional final.

While Bueckers and Watkins will return to their programs next season, Clark and Reese are primed to be part of the next crop of star women's college players heading to the WNBA. Clark's already declared for the WNBA Draft and Reese will make a decision by tomorrow on her future.

Here's where Clark, Reese, and other stars of women's March Madness are expected to go in the WNBA Draft, according to mock drafts from CBS Sports, The Athletic, and Sporting News:

CBS Sports: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa

The Athletic: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa

Sporting News: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa

This one is easy. Clark's arguably the best college prospect in women's basketball since Diana Taurasi. She's the top scorer in college basketball history and currently fourth all-time in assists, making her a dynamic playmaker and scorer for the Fever. Indiana won the Clark sweepstakes and should pair her with last year's No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston. That combination could power Indiana to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Athletic: Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford

Sporting News: Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford

Consensus again at No. 2 overall here. In a year without Clark, Brink is likely the top selection of the draft. The Sparks make the most of it here with a top-level defender and consistent scorer. She will need to improve on her defense without fouling, as she watched the end of the Cardinal's close call against Iowa State from the bench. Brink stays in California with this pick and could develop into the Sparks' best frontcourt player since Nneka Ogwumike.

The Athletic: Rickea Jackson, forward, Tennessee

Sporting News: Rickea Jackson, forward, Tennessee

The consensus continues. The Volunteers' early exit doesn't mean teams should shy away from the pro-ready Jackson. The two-time all-SEC forward averaged 20.2 points and 8.2 rebounds this season and is considered second only to Clark as a scorer in this draft. Chicago's in full rebuild mode and get a dynamic player on offense who can score and help create for others.

4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)

The Athletic: Kamilla Cordoso, center, South Carolina

Sporting News: Kamilla Cordoso, center, South Carolina

All three mocks agree the Sparks make it two frontcourt picks a the top of the draft. Cordoso and Brink's fit together could be promising as both defensive-minded players spent time with another big on the court. Cordoso's a Defensive Player of the Year in both the ACC (as a freshman) and SEC (as a senior). She's improving on the offensive end and will be given that time in Los Angeles. The Sparks gave up their first-round pick in 2026 to get this selection and it'll pay off. Good luck to opposing teams attacking Brink and Cordoso in the paint.

Note: Cordoso has not officially declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

It took until the No. 5 pick but we finally have a difference in predictions. Dallas is in an interesting position given the offseason shoulder surgery for all-WNBA forward Satou Sabally and a lack of guards on the roster. The Wings could ultimately trade out of this pick.

If they stay, Sheldon's one of the top guards in this draft not named Caitlin Clark. She's a plus defender and three-point shooter that could help on both ends immediately. Amoore is undersized at 5-foot-6 but has plenty of experience running an offense for the Hokies and is a standout shooter in catch-and-shoot jumpers (44.9%) this season. Edwards is likely the best available player at this selection and can likely play either forward or center as a plus defender and solid jump shooter.

CBS Sports: Aaliyah Edwards, forward, UConn

The Athletic: Leïla Lacan, guard, Angers (France)

Sporting News: Jacy Sheldon, guard, Ohio State

Washington's in a rebuild with two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne taking a break from basketball and Natasha Cloud leaving for Phoenix in free agency.

Edwards is an easy plug-and-play starter for the Mystics if she's available. She'd fit right in as a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Lacan could be more of a reach at No. 6 overall. The 5-foot-11 playmaking combo guard is solid on defense but, as an international player, availability is a question mark. She'd need time to develop but could become an All-Star for Washington. Sheldon could complement Brittney Sykes in the backcourt and help the league's eighth-ranked three-point shooting squad.

CBS Sports: Nyadiew Pouch, forward, Australia

The Athletic: Aaliyah Edwards, forward, UConn

Sporting News: Angel Reese, forward, LSU

Pouch is another top international player in this draft. The 6-foot-1 forward is a very good rim protector and is improving her jumper and playmaking on the offensive end. The Lynx don't have any glaring needs and Edwards falling to No. 7 gives them yet another Huskies standout who could contribute as a rookie.

This is the earliest selection for Reese. Like Edwards, she'd be the latest LSU Tigers star to head north for the Lynx, following in Seimone Agustus and Sylvia Fowles' shoes. She averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds in for the Tigers over her last two seasons and would likely continue as a walking double-double in the WNBA.

Note: Reese has not officially declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

8. Chicago Sky (from Atlanta via Los Angeles)

CBS Sports: Angel Reese, forward, LSU

The Athletic: Angel Reese, forward, LSU

Sporting News: Nyadiew Pouch, forward, Australia

Chicago's second pick in the top eight selections sees another frontcourt player. After a consensus of Jackson at No. 3, the three mock drafts see another big to complement her offensive skill set. Reese is a popular pick here as a high-motor, standout post presence. She's a proven shot blocker and a top rebounder on the offensive glass. She needs to improve on offense but, in this scenario, would be relied upon less on that end thanks to Jackson's presence.

Pouch is intriguing here for a team that is rebuilding. She may need more time to develop on offense as well but her defensive strengths similarly complement Jackson's prowess on offense.

9. Dallas Wings

The Athletic: Jacy Sheldon, guard, Ohio State

Sporting News: Georgia Amoore, guard, Virginia Tech

Once again, a consensus on position at No. 9 for the Wings: guards. Sheldon and Amoore were mocked to Dallas at No. 5 and are again at this point if they're on the board that long. Leger-Walker's the new name here. The 5-foot-10 guard from New Zealand had her season end in January with a torn ACL. Last season, she was a top scorer and shooter for the Cougars, scoring 17.7 points per game while shooting 34.9% from behind the arc. This season, she developed her game more in other ways, posting career-highs in rebounds (6.5) and assists (5.1) per game.

Note: Leger-Walker is eligible to return to college for the 2024-25 season.

CBS Sports: Georgia Amoore, guard, Virginia Tech

A mix of positions for the Sun at No. 10. Amoore would immediately improve the Sun's poor three-point shooting in recent years. Pili's a dynamic scorer who averaged 21.4 points per game this season with the Utes. She shot 60.9% from inside the arc and managed 40.4% from deep after doubling her attempts. She'd pair well with Sun star Alyssa Thomas. Lee's a four-time All-Big 12 first team honoree who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and shot 61.9% from the field as a senior with the Wildcats.

The Athletic: Nyadiew Pouch, forward, Australia

Sporting News: Alissa Pili, forward, Utah

New York's primed for another WNBA Finals run in 2024 with reigning MVP Breanna Stewart. Osborne would fit in well with one of the best defenses in the league, especially on the perimeter, and could complement Sabrina Ionescu in the backcourt. Pouch would similarly help on defense but could be a draft-and-stash player for the future in New York. Pili could offer immediate offense and could fit in well with stars Stewart and Ionescu.

12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas via Los Angeles)

The Athletic: Charisma Osborne, guard, UCLA

Sporting News: Charisma Osborne, guard, UCLA

Atlanta struggled on offense in 2023, ranking third-to-last in the WNBA in shooting inside the arc and assists per game. Muhl is a playmaker who leads a talented UConn offense in assists per game with 6.5. Playing with Bueckers and Edwards didn't leave much scoring opportunity for the 5-foot-10 guard but she still managed to shoot 39.7% from three-point range. That'd be helpful for Atlanta's offense. Osborne would address another issue for the Dream. Atlanta committed the second-most fouls in the league in 2023 and gave up the most free throw attempts. Osborne's defensive prowess could hold opponents in check without sending them to the line.

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Date: Monday, April 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Cable: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

2024 WNBA Draft order

First Round

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second Round

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third Round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 WNBA mock drafts: Where Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, more stars land