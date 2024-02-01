2024 Senior Bowl: How to watch former OU football offensive tackle Tyler Guyton

Former OU offensive tackle Tyler Guyton's NFL Draft stock is rising.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 328 pounds, Guyton impressed scouts Tuesday as Senior Bowl practices began in Mobile, Alabama, and he’ll look to keep that going leading up to Saturday’s game.

Guyton made nine starts at right tackle this past season and earned All Big-12 honorable mention honors.

A Manor (Texas) High School alum, he spent his first two seasons of college at TCU and the last two with the Sooners.

Now, he has his sights on becoming a first-round draft pick, and the upcoming Senior Bowl will be a good place to continue inching toward that goal.

More practices will be held Wednesday and Thursday, and the Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday.

Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton (60) is pictured at OU media day in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

How to watch the 2024 Senior Bowl

Practices

Dates: Wednesday and Thursday

Time: 9:30 a.m. (ESPNU/ESPN App) and 12 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN App)

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama

Senior Bowl

Date: Saturday

Time: 12 p.m.

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama

Channel: NFL Network

