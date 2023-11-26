Which OU football players have entered the transfer portal? Here's the complete list

NORMAN — With the regular season in the books, transfer portal season is heating up.

It's a hectic time in the college football world, and OU isn't exempt from it. The Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) are waiting to see which bowl game they'll compete in, but they've already seen multiple players enter the portal.

Here's the complete list:

OU football players in transfer portal

Marcus Hicks, OL

Hicks entered the transfer portal on Nov. 16.

The redshirt senior offensive lineman was absent from OU's preseason roster, and he didn't appear in any games this season. He made a combined three appearances throughout his five seasons with the Sooners.

D.J. Graham II, WR

Graham entered the transfer portal on Nov. 25.

The senior spent the first two full seasons of his college career as a cornerback before switching to wide receiver during the 2022 campaign.

Graham never caught a pass for the Sooners, though. He underwent season-ending surgery shortly after OU's season opener against Arkansas State.

