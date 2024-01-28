OU football: What's the biggest area of focus for Oklahoma Sooners' 2025 recruiting class?

NORMAN — With signing day having come and gone, and transfer portal season mostly in the books — at least until the spring when it kicks back up again — it’s time to turn attention to the 2025 class for OU.

The Sooners already have nine commits in the class, with six from the state — three from Carl Albert alone.

It’s another indication of the Sooners’ increased focus on recruiting in the state — as well as the strength of the 2025 class in the state.

OU signed six Oklahoma players in the 2024 class — including Del City’s David Stone, who played his final two seasons in Florida, but not including recruited walk-on Heritage Hall’s Andy Bass.

The Sooners hadn’t signed as many as six in-state players since the 2017 class.

Here’s a look at the Sooners’ 2025 commits, the players who figure to depart after next season and OU’s biggest outstanding needs in the class:

Carl Albert's Kevin Sperry throws a pass during the high school football game between Shawnee and Carl Albert at Crain Family Stadium on the Oklahoma Baptist University campus in Shawnee, Okla., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

2025 OU football commits

Gracen Harris, WR, 6-10, 170, Ennis, Texas

Owen Hollenbeck, OG, 6-2, 315, Melissa, Texas

Marcus James, Ath., 6-3, 210, Midwest City (Carl Albert)

Ka’Mori Moore, DL, 6-1, 295, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (North)

Jaden Nickens, WR, 6-3, 190, Oklahoma City (Millwood)

Alexander Shieldnight, Edge, 6-2, 220, Wagoner

Kevin Sperry, QB, 6-0, 200, Midwest City (Carl Albert)

Elijah Thomas, WR, 6-1, 63, Checotah

Trynae Washington, Ath., 6-3, 195, Midwest City (Carl Albert)

Expected departures

OL: Spencer Brown, Michael Tarquin

TE: Jake Roberts

WR Andrel Anthony, Jalil Farooq, JJ Hester

DE: Ethan Downs, Trace Ford, Caiden Woullard

DT: Jacon Lacey, Davon Sears, Da’Jon Terry

LB: Justin Harrington, Konnor Near, Danny Stutsman, Shane Whitter

CB Kendel Dolby, Dezjhon Malone, Woodi Washington, Gentry Williams

S: Billy Bowman

Biggest need

Offensive line: The Sooners still hope to add a bit to the 2024 offensive line, but need to make inroads in the 2025 class as well.

They currently have just one commit there —interior offensive lineman Owen Hollenbeck.

OU has plenty of options at defensive tackle but three of the most intriguing are all from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — five-star Michael Fasusi of Lewisville, four-star Ty Haywood of Denton Ryan, and Lamont Rogers of Mesquite Horn.

Each is in the top 10 nationally at the position, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with Fasusi leading the way at No. 2, Haywood at No. 6 and Roberts No. 7.

If the Sooners could get one, they’d be in solid shape, they’d be over the moon with two and getting all three would be a pipe dream.

Biggest local target remaining

Washington's Nate Roberts jumps over the Millwood defense during the Class 2A football state championship game on Dec. 9 at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Nate Roberts, TE, Purcell: The 247 Sports Composite four-star has offers from a who’s who of programs — Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among them.

So Roberts has plenty of options.

But with the tight end figuring to play a more prominent role in the Seth Littrell/Joe Jon Finley offense than it did under Jeff Lebby’s system, and with the lack of proven playmakers at the position (though they’re high on 2024 signee Davon Mitchell), getting Roberts would be big.

Robert’s proximity to Norman certainly helps, as does the fact his brother, Jake, transferred to OU from Baylor recently.

It’s still not an easy sell, with Ohio State being the primary competition for Roberts, but he’d be a big-time addition to an already state-heavy recruiting class.

Looking for another?

The Sooners are also recruiting yet another Carl Albert player, Trystan Haynes. Haynes is a four-star prospect according to the 247 Composite and could wind up as a cornerback at OU.

