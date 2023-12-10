OU offensive linemen Andrew Raym and Tyler Guyton declare for the NFL Draft

NORMAN — A pair of OU offensive linemen declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Center Andrew Raym and tackle Tyler Guyton both made their intentions known in separate posts on X (formerly Twitter).

The two are the first two Sooners with eligibility remaining to declare for the draft.

Linebacker Danny Stutsman reportedly has decided to enter the draft as well, but as of yet has not made an official announcement.

More: Former OU football QB Dillon Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon to replace Bo Nix

Excited for the next chapter ❤️

Thank you Oklahoma ⭕️🙌🏽

BOOMER SOONER!! pic.twitter.com/3K6JuUug5h — Andrew Raym7️⃣3️⃣ (@andrew_raymBAHS) December 9, 2023

Andrew Raym made 31 starts with Sooners

Raym, a Broken Arrow product, has been the Sooners’ starter for the last three seasons, starting 31 games.

This season, he started all 12, and played 874 of OU’s 939 offensive snaps.

Raym surrendered just six sacks in his career in 1,168 pass-blocking plays, according to Pro Football Focus.

Guyton transferred from TCU before last season, and started 14 games over the last two seasons at offensive tackle.

He started the first nine games there this season before an injury knocked him out of the win over West Virginia and opened the door for Jacob Sexton to slide into Guyton’s spot.

He played 18 snaps in the regular-season finale against TCU.

“As I step into the NFL Draft, I am humbled by the collective support that has shaped my journey,” Guyton posted. “I carry the lessons learned and the memories shared. Here’s to the next chapter, fueled by the love and encouragement of God.”

More: OU football safety Billy Bowman announces return to Sooners for 2024 season

Will Andrew Raym, Tyler Guyton play in Alamo Bowl?

While neither mentioned that they were opting out of the Alamo Bowl, the Sooners figure to be OK up front if neither play.

Sexton, who spent the first part of the year recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State to end last season, has replaced Guyton at right tackle.

Should Raym not play, Troy Everett figures to be the most logical replacement at center.

Everett appeared in eight games, starting three at guard, this season after transferring from Appalachian State.

Everett started six games at center in 2022 for the Mountaineers and played 60 snaps at the position for the Sooners this season, according to PFF.

More: Who has OU football added, lost via the transfer portal? Here's the complete list

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football linemen Andrew Raym, Tyler Guyton declare for NFL Draft