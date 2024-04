2024 PFL 3 video: Shamil Musaev pulverizes Logan Storley with violent knockout blows

After a quiet off-season signing, Shamil Musaev loudly announced his arrival Friday in PFL.

At 2024 PFL 3, Musaev (17-0-1) brutalized former Bellator interim welterweight champion Logan Storley (15-3) en route to a knockout at 0:27 of Round 2. The fight took place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and earned Musaev five points in the regular season standings.

Musaev showed strong and accurate striking skills from the get-go. In the latter half of Round 1, Musaev nearly finished Storley on multiple occasions. Storley was rocked, dropped, and hurt but survived to see the between-rounds stool.

The minute break did not reverse the momentum, however, as Musaev landed a wicked two-punch combination 15 seconds into Round 2. Storley slammed to the canvas and Musaev pounced.

As Storley tried to work up to his feet, Musaev unloaded brutal uppercuts. The blows left Storley unconscious, facedown on the canvas.

Musaev, 30, was a standout for KSW among other promotions prior to his PFL signing. In the fight previous to Friday’s Musaev finished UFC alumnus Alexey Kunchenko with a spinning back kick and punches in 84 seconds.

Storley, 31, has lost two of his most recent three bouts but is 4-2 in his most recent six.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 3 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024 PFL 3.

