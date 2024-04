2024 PFL 3 video: Thad Jean uppercut faceplants Romain Debienne for brutal knockout

Thad Jean continues to pass each PFL test with flying colors.

At 2024 PFL 3 on Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Jean (7-0) brutally knocked out Romain Debienne (10-5) in the card’s opening prelim. The stoppage came at 2:07 of Round 1 with Debienne face down on the canvas.

Jean hurt Debienne with a series of punches, but it was a massive uppercut that was the final blow. Debienne’s knees hit the canvas as flopped onto his stomach, unconscious.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 3 results include:

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:07

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024, PFL 3.

