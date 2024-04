2024 PFL 3 video: Don Madge taps Brennan Ward in wild 62-second brawl

Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward was fun for as long as it lasted.

At 2024 PFL 3 on Thursday, Madge (11-4-1) tapped Ward (17-8) with a rear-naked choke at the 62-second mark of Round 1. The event took place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Despite its brevity, the fight showed a little bit of everything. Ward hit Madge with a beautiful judo throw. Rather than wrestle, Ward let Madge back up. Ward bit on the mouthpiece and chucked bombs. Some connected. Some didn’t. Madge clinched Ward and landed a beautiful knee to the forehead. The blow froze Ward and split him open.

A dazed Ward went for another judo throw, but didn’t have the grip or strength to do so. Madge landed on top of him. Ward scrambled to his feet but Madge climbed his back and locked in a rear-naked choke for the tap.

STANDING REAR NAKED CHOKE FOR THE MAGIC MAN!!! 6 POINTS!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/vPv6nKHIwG — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 19, 2024

Madge, 33, wins in his first competition since April 2022. Since a 2-0 UFC stint and subsequent departure in 2019, Madge has gone 2-1 in PFL.

Ward, 35, is unsuccessful in his PFL debut. The Bellator staple has lost two consecutive fights.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 3 results include:

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:02

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:07

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024 PFL 3.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie