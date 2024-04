2024 PFL 3 video: Gabriel Braga knocks out Justin Gonzales in first fight since father’s death

Gabriel Braga entered 2024 PFL 3 to compete for the first time since his father’s death, and he walked away with the victory.

As the clock wound down in Round 1, Braga (13-1) drilled opponent Justin Gonzales (14-4) with a clean punching combination that stopped the fight at the 4:59 mark. The win at Wintrust Arena in Chicago earned Braga six points in the 2024 featherweight regular season standings.

Braga, the 2023 runner-up, hadn’t fought since his father, Diego, was killed in Brazil in January. Reports indicated a drug gang murdered Diego while searching for a stolen motorcycle.

Diego served as his son’s head coach and mentor for his entire career, so Gabriel felt the impact both personally and professionally. In February, he withdrew on weigh-ins day from a fight vs. Bellator champion Patricio Freire as he determined he wasn’t mentally ready to compete.

Gabriel Braga!!! 6 Points! Massive W for him and immediate emotion as he wins without his father in his corner for the first time#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸ESPN

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/UesYOjzNkW — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 20, 2024

With the victory, Braga moves to 5-1 in PFL with two finishes by strikes.

A Bellator import, Gonzales loses his PFL debut and falls into a three-fight skid.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 3 results include:

Gabriel Braga def. Justin Gonzales via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:59

Goiti Yamauchi def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kai Kamaka III def. Bubba Jenkins via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:07

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:02

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:07

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024 PFL 3.

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Thad Jean def. Romain Debienne at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Tyler Diamond def. Otto Rodrigues at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Don Madge def. Brennan Ward at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Murad Ramazanov def. Laureano Staropoli at 2024 PFL 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Timur Khizriev def. Brett Johns at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Adam Borics def. Enrique Barzola at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago, Fight Night at the The Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Kamaka def. Bubba Jenkins at 2024 PFL 3

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill…

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie