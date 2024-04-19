Advertisement

2024 PFL 3 live results (7 p.m. ET): Welterweights, featherweights in Chicago

MMA Junkie Staff
·2 min read

2024 PFL 3 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Friday with welterweights and featherweights for the first time in the regular season at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

In the main event, former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) makes his transition to the PFL against the unbeaten Magomed Umalatov (14-0). At featherweight, 2022 $1 million season winner Brendan Loughnane (27-5) missed the playoffs in 2023, but he’ll be looking for redemption when he takes on Bellator transfer Pedro Carvalho (13-8).

Complete 2024 PFL 3 results include:

Romain Debienne vs. Thad Jean

Records: Debienne (10-4), Jean (6-0)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Notes:

Tyler Diamond vs. Otto Rodrigues

Records: Diamond (12-3), Rodrigues (14-1)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Notes:

Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward

Records: Madge (10-4-1), Ward (17-7)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:

Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov

Records: Staropoli (13-5), Ramazanov (11-0)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:

Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns

Records: Khizriev (14-0), Johns (20-3)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:

Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola

Records: Borics (18-2), Barzola (20-7-2)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka

Records: Jenkins (21-7), Kamaka (12-5-1)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie

Records: Yamauchi (28-6), Gracie (12-4)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:

Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales

Records: Braga (12-1), Gonzales (14-3)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:

Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev

Records: Storley (15-2), Musaev (16-0-1)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:

Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho

Records: Loughnane (27-5), Carvalho (13-8)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov

Records: Koreshkov (27-4), Umalatov (14-0)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie