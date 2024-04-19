2024 PFL 3 live results (7 p.m. ET): Welterweights, featherweights in Chicago
2024 PFL 3 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Friday with welterweights and featherweights for the first time in the regular season at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
In the main event, former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) makes his transition to the PFL against the unbeaten Magomed Umalatov (14-0). At featherweight, 2022 $1 million season winner Brendan Loughnane (27-5) missed the playoffs in 2023, but he’ll be looking for redemption when he takes on Bellator transfer Pedro Carvalho (13-8).
Complete 2024 PFL 3 results include:
Romain Debienne vs. Thad Jean
Records: Debienne (10-4), Jean (6-0)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Notes:
Tyler Diamond vs. Otto Rodrigues
Records: Diamond (12-3), Rodrigues (14-1)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Notes:
Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward
Records: Madge (10-4-1), Ward (17-7)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:
Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov
Records: Staropoli (13-5), Ramazanov (11-0)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:
Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns
Records: Khizriev (14-0), Johns (20-3)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:
Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola
Records: Borics (18-2), Barzola (20-7-2)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:
Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka
Records: Jenkins (21-7), Kamaka (12-5-1)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:
Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie
Records: Yamauchi (28-6), Gracie (12-4)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:
Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales
Records: Braga (12-1), Gonzales (14-3)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:
Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev
Records: Storley (15-2), Musaev (16-0-1)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:
Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho
Records: Loughnane (27-5), Carvalho (13-8)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes:
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov
Records: Koreshkov (27-4), Umalatov (14-0)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Result:
Points:
Notes: